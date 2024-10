Silverstein have announced that they will be releasing a double album. It is called Antibloom / Pink Moon and will be released in two parts. Antibloom will be out on February 21 via UNFD and Pink Moon will be out later in 2025. The band has also released a video for their new song “Confession” which was directed and edited by Wyatt Clough. Silverstein released their album Misery Made Me in 2022. Check out the video below.