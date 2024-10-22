Cliffdiver has announced US tour dates for this winter. The Casper Fight Scene and Leisure Hour will be joining them on all dates. Cliffdiver released their album birdwatching earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Nov 29
|Andy’s Bar
|Denton, TX
|Nov 30
|Mohawk
|Austin, TX
|Dec 02
|The Basement
|Nashville, TN
|Dec 03
|Purgatory
|Atlanta, GA
|Dec 04
|Local 506
|Chapel Hill, NC
|Dec 05
|Pearl Street
|Washington, DC
|Dec 07
|Mercury Lounge
|New York, NY
|Dec 08
|Foto Club
|Philadelphia, PA
|Dec 09
|Rumba Cafe
|Columbus, OH