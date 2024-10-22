Cliffdiver / The Casper Fight Scene / Leisure Hour (US)

Cliffdiver
by Tours

Cliffdiver has announced US tour dates for this winter. The Casper Fight Scene and Leisure Hour will be joining them on all dates. Cliffdiver released their album birdwatching earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Nov 29Andy’s BarDenton, TX
Nov 30MohawkAustin, TX
Dec 02The BasementNashville, TN
Dec 03PurgatoryAtlanta, GA
Dec 04Local 506Chapel Hill, NC
Dec 05Pearl StreetWashington, DC
Dec 07Mercury LoungeNew York, NY
Dec 08Foto ClubPhiladelphia, PA
Dec 09Rumba CafeColumbus, OH