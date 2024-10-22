Toronto-based heavy music and arts festival Prepare the Ground has announced its first wave lineup for 2025. Alaskan (reunion), The Atlas Moth, Falls of Rauros, Have A Nice Life, Khanate, Kowloon Walled City, Midwife, Pygmy Lush, THE RITA, Steve Von Till, and Young Widows will be playing. These bands join the previously announced headliners YOB who will be playing two sets including a full album set for Atma and Kylesa who will be playing their first North American reunion show at the festival. Prepare the Ground will take place May 30-June 1, 2025 across four venues in Toronto, Ontario - Trinity St. Paul’s Church, Lee’s Palace, the Cave, and 918 Bathurst.
