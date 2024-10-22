Listen to the new song by Hunger Anthem!

Today we are stoked to bring you the premiere of the new song by Athens, Georgia-based indie punk band Hunger Anthem! The song is called “Bloodsucker” and is off their upcoming album Lift. Speaking to Punknews about the track, singer and songwriter Brendan Vaganek said,



“'Bloodsucker' leans toward the heavier and tighter with changes that can be right on a dime. It’s about desperation and dread, and realizing that sometimes feeling hopeless and torn is a part of life that needs to be gone through and survived. Should I fight, should I change, maybe both? The weight can be tough no matter who you are. At times, getting up and getting by can in and of itself be a challenge.”

”Bloodsucker” will hit streaming services on October 23. Lift will be out on December 6 via Cornelius Chapel Records. Listen to Hunger Anthem’s new song right now!