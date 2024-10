7 hours ago by John Gentile

Hepcat, the band featuring late singer Greg Lee, will re-release 1996's Scienfitifc. The new version is remastered and is out via Trust records. It also comes eith a new, bonus LP- the bonus LP is a dub version of Scientific mixed by legendary Jamaican sound engineer/producer Scientist. That's out via Trust records, who announced that they purchased a controlling interest in BYO. You can hear the tunes below.