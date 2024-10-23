The Linda Lindas to tour North America in spring 2025

The Linda Lindas
The Linda Lindas have announced North American tour dates for spring 2025. Be Your Own Pet and Pinkshift will be joining them on select dates. The Linda Lindas released their album No Obligation earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenueDetails
03/21San Francisco, CAThe Fillmorew/Be Your Own Pet
03/22Sacramento, CAGoldfield Trading Postw/Be Your Own Pet
03/24Portland, ORMcMenamins Crystal Ballroomw/Be Your Own Pet
03/25Vancouver, BCVogue Theatrew/Be Your Own Pet
03/26Seattle, WAThe Showboxw/Be Your Own Pet
03/29Salt Lake City, UTKilby Courtw/Be Your Own Pet
03/31Phoenix, AZWalter Studiosw/Be Your Own Pet
04/12Minneapolis, MNFine Linew/Pinkshift
04/13Chicago, ILBottom Loungew/Pinkshift
04/15Nashville, TNThe Basement Eastw/Pinkshift
04/16Atlanta, GATerminal Westw/Pinkshift
04/18Washington DCBlack Catw/Pinkshift
04/19Pittsburgh, PASpirit Hallw/Pinkshift
04/21Philadelphia, PAUnion Transferw/Pinkshift
04/22Brooklyn, NYBrooklyn, NYw/Pinkshift
04/23Boston, MAParadise Rock Clubw/Pinkshift
04/24Montreal, QCTheatre Fairmountw/Pinkshift
04/26Toronto, ONThe Opera Housew/Pinkshift