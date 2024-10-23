The Linda Lindas have announced North American tour dates for spring 2025. Be Your Own Pet and Pinkshift will be joining them on select dates. The Linda Lindas released their album No Obligation earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|03/21
|San Francisco, CA
|The Fillmore
|w/Be Your Own Pet
|03/22
|Sacramento, CA
|Goldfield Trading Post
|w/Be Your Own Pet
|03/24
|Portland, OR
|McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
|w/Be Your Own Pet
|03/25
|Vancouver, BC
|Vogue Theatre
|w/Be Your Own Pet
|03/26
|Seattle, WA
|The Showbox
|w/Be Your Own Pet
|03/29
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Kilby Court
|w/Be Your Own Pet
|03/31
|Phoenix, AZ
|Walter Studios
|w/Be Your Own Pet
|04/12
|Minneapolis, MN
|Fine Line
|w/Pinkshift
|04/13
|Chicago, IL
|Bottom Lounge
|w/Pinkshift
|04/15
|Nashville, TN
|The Basement East
|w/Pinkshift
|04/16
|Atlanta, GA
|Terminal West
|w/Pinkshift
|04/18
|Washington DC
|Black Cat
|w/Pinkshift
|04/19
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Spirit Hall
|w/Pinkshift
|04/21
|Philadelphia, PA
|Union Transfer
|w/Pinkshift
|04/22
|Brooklyn, NY
|w/Pinkshift
|04/23
|Boston, MA
|Paradise Rock Club
|w/Pinkshift
|04/24
|Montreal, QC
|Theatre Fairmount
|w/Pinkshift
|04/26
|Toronto, ON
|The Opera House
|w/Pinkshift