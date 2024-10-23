The Bronx and Mariachi El Bronx have announced deatils for their upcoming ‘White Drugs Christmas’ holiday shows. Slaughterhouse, Los Bolos, Mistress77, Low Volts, The Plug Uglies, and Cosmic Joke will be joining them on select dates. The shows will take place in Los Angeles, Solana Beach, and San Francisco, California in December with toy drives being held at each show. The announcement on Instagram also says,



“These will also be the last Bronx shows for a while as we shift into mariachi mode for 2025!”

See the dates and post in full below.