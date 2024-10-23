Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Festivals & Events
The Bronx and Mariachi El Bronx have announced deatils for their upcoming ‘White Drugs Christmas’ holiday shows. Slaughterhouse, Los Bolos, Mistress77, Low Volts, The Plug Uglies, and Cosmic Joke will be joining them on select dates. The shows will take place in Los Angeles, Solana Beach, and San Francisco, California in December with toy drives being held at each show. The announcement on Instagram also says,
“These will also be the last Bronx shows for a while as we shift into mariachi mode for 2025!”
See the dates and post in full below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Dec 05
|Echo
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Bronx w/Slaughterhouse
|Dec 06
|Echo
|Los Angeles, CA
|Mariachi El Bronx w/Los Bolos
|Dec 14
|Belly Up
|Solana Beach, CA
|The Bronx w/Mistress77, The Plug Uglies
|Dec 15
|Belly Up
|Solana Beach, CA
|Mariachi El Bronx w/Low Volts, The Plug Uglies
|Dec 20
|The Independent
|San Francisco, CA
|The Bronx w/Cosmic Joke
|Dec 21
|The Independent
|San Francisco, CA
|Mariachi El Bronx w/TBA