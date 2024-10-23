The Bronx and Mariachi El Bronx announce 'White Drugs Christmas' shows (California)

The Bronx
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Festivals & Events

The Bronx and Mariachi El Bronx have announced deatils for their upcoming ‘White Drugs Christmas’ holiday shows. Slaughterhouse, Los Bolos, Mistress77, Low Volts, The Plug Uglies, and Cosmic Joke will be joining them on select dates. The shows will take place in Los Angeles, Solana Beach, and San Francisco, California in December with toy drives being held at each show. The announcement on Instagram also says,

“These will also be the last Bronx shows for a while as we shift into mariachi mode for 2025!”

See the dates and post in full below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Dec 05EchoLos Angeles, CAThe Bronx w/Slaughterhouse
Dec 06EchoLos Angeles, CAMariachi El Bronx w/Los Bolos
Dec 14Belly UpSolana Beach, CAThe Bronx w/Mistress77, The Plug Uglies
Dec 15Belly UpSolana Beach, CAMariachi El Bronx w/Low Volts, The Plug Uglies
Dec 20The IndependentSan Francisco, CAThe Bronx w/Cosmic Joke
Dec 21The IndependentSan Francisco, CAMariachi El Bronx w/TBA