6 hours ago by Em Moore

Boston-based hardcore punk band Haywire have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It is called For Better Or For Worse and it will be out on November 7 via DAZE. The band has also released a video for their new song “Feeling Depressed” which was directed by Austin Lee. Haywire released their album Conditioned for Demolition earlier this year. Check out the video below.