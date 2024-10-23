On October 22 Drive-By Truckers played at The Danforth Music Hall in Toronto, Ontario. Drive-By Truckers are currently touring the US and released the deluxe version of Southern Rock Opera earlier this year. The band released their album Welcome 2 Club XIII in 2022. Our photographer Stephen McGill was there to catch all of the action. Check out his photos below!
(No script? View on Flickr)
Powered by flickr embed.
About the Photographer
Stephen McGill has probably seen that band. Over 10 years as a live music photographer and over thousands of shows he's made a habit of trying to find the new and exciting, the confrontational, and the interesting. You can find more of his work at https://www.flickr.com/photos/smcgillphotography.