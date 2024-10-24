Listen to the new remix EP by PWRUP and read a track-by-track breakdown!

We also caught up with guitarist and vocalist Aaron to hear about each of the four tracks on the EP. Listen to the EP and read the track-by-track breakdown below right now!

"For this release, the intention was always to donate any money we made, though we weren’t 100% about the recipient until we received the Circlebrooke remix of our song 'Futures'. The lyrical content of RJ’s verse and the inclusion of the samples of Malcolm X inspired us to direct the proceeds of this EP to the NAACP. Racism and police violence against people of color are and have always been an epidemic in this country. We know our contribution is not much in the grand scheme, but we are grateful for any opportunity to use whatever small platform we have to show solidarity in furthering social justice and to help in protecting civil rights for our marginalized communities."

Unjust: The Devil’s Remix will be out everywhere digitally on October 29 and physically in early 2025 (which you can pre-order right here ) via Ska Punk International with all proceeds going towards to NAACP. Speaking about their decision to donate to the NAACP, the band said,

”Happy October y’all! For the one-year anniversary of the release of our debut full length Just Devils , we’re celebrating by dropping a four-song remix EP in the vein of Linkin Park’s Reanimation . We chose four artists we love and respect and asked each one to pick a track from the album and gave them complete autonomy to make it their own. Each track is not only different from its original version, but all four remixes are quite different from each other. After about a year in the making, we are very excited to finally bring you Unjust: The Devil’s Remix . Hope you enjoy!”

Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new remix EP by Massachusetts-based hardcore ska punk band PWRUP ! The EP is called Unjust: The Devil’s Remix and features remixes of four tracks from their 2023 album Just Devils done by Eichlers , Circlebrooke , Juniper XR , and Common Sense Kid . Speaking about the EP, the band said,

UNJUST: THE DEVIL’S REMIX Track-By-Track Breakdown

HYPER MADE (Eichlers Remix)

When we were about to release Just Devils last year, “hyperska superstar” Eichlers from the Bay Area of California hit us up with kind words about the singles that preceded it. I had seen him perform and heard several of his original songs and remixes and thought it would rule to have him make a really cool extra for us to drop after the album release. So we commissioned him to make us a hyperska remix, and he chose our song “Self Made.” Hearing a song we had been playing for years re-done (and well!) in a way that was so foreign to us was honestly the coolest feeling. We were so excited about the track that we realized then and there that we needed to do more.

Days of Future Caste (Circlebrooke Remix) [feat. TRAGWAG & Knock Over City]

Circlebrooke is the criminally underrated solo project of South Shore Mass musician RJ Barnett. His music has been in heavy rotation for me personally since I first heard it two years ago and has been #1 on my Spotify Wrapped two years running. Most recently he had dropped a playlist of all of his recent EPs with an added track that was mostly ambient, but took bits and pieces from other tracks and made something cool and new. The second the song finished playing in my headphones, I hit him up to see if he’d want to do a track like that for this EP. He said he was drawn to our song “Futures,” so I asked him to give it the Circlebrooke treatment. To the surprise of nobody, RJ knocked it out of the park. RJ even included a killer verse of his own, referencing his ancestral heritage in Togo, the old Negro-spiritual “Din It Rain”, and police brutality against people of color over a matter of about twenty seconds. The original version features vocal tracks from Tyler Bisson of TRAGWAG (Providence, RI) and Nunzio DiBenedetto of Knock Over City (Lowell, MA), which were both included in the remix.

EarthDome LoveSpoon (Juniper XR Remix)

Juniper XR (Brattleboro, VT) is an old friend of ours, going back to high school when she, Gary, and Jeff first started playing in a band together. The three of them spent those years playing shows together and diving into the DIY punk scene. Later during college, her band and Gary’s went on tour together, and she has been active in music ever since. Having Juniper involved in this remix EP felt natural. When it came time to choose a track, she went with “ORBL,” which is a rework of a song called “Spaceship Knifefight” from one of our previous bands. The name “EarthDome LoveSpoon” is an homage to that.

Quote from Juniper: Making “EarthDome LoveSpoon” was, in short, a dream come true. I have lots of love for PWRUP, and this remix came together effortlessly. Diving into this track gave me a lot of insight into the band not only as punk rock legends, but also as incredible songwriters and lyricists. Gary is my best friend and I will love him forever.

Bean Kong (Common Sense Kid Remix)

Common Sense Kid, or “Cregg” as he likes to be called, is our friend and Ska Punk International label mate from Somerset, UK. Regarding the name of the track, we have had somewhat of a long running bit going back and forth regarding the validity of the UK’s obsession with baked beans, to the point where Common Sense Kid now sells bean-themed merchandise at his live shows, and even joined us on stage at this year’s SPI Fest in Windsor, CT)to slurp down at least one entire can of Heinz baked beans while we played our set. CSK’s 2023 full length A For Effort, E For Attainment was a triumph for Ska Punk International, and we were all too excited for Craig to take our song “King Kong” and run with it.