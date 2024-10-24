Halifax punk band Like A Motorcycle have announced that they will be disbanding after 13 years together. The band announced this in a statement on Instagram which reads,



”Fans, Friends and Family,

It is after much consideration and with heavy hearts that Like A Motorcycle has made the tough decision to disband.

The last 13 years have been a beautiful roller coaster ride to say the least. We released three EP’s, three LP’s, played countless stages, and set foot in places we never dreamed we would. Most importantly we did our best to give you our all on and off stage.

We feel so fortunate to have shared this experience with so many amazing bands, industry folk, friends, and the Halifax music scene we grew up in. To everyone who supported us, took a chance on us, bought a record, sang along, let us sleep on your floor, or generally had to put up with us: Thank you. It’s been the pleasure of a lifetime being a part of this band.

Thank you to Jillian and Michelle for their years as founding members and to all our loved ones who supported us endlessly through this journey.

We are proud of the work we’ve done and the legacy LAM is leaving behind. We hope our music and our time as a band will hold a special place in your heart. Thanks for the memories, without you we were nothing.

Much Love Kim, KT, Dave & Clare"