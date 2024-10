Podcast 4 hours ago by Em Moore

Episode #670 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode, John and Em talk about the lineups for Cruel World and Sick New World, debate the merits of mega-festivals, talk about Punk Rock Bowling and Prepare The Ground, and pay tribute to the late Paul Di’Anno. They also talk about Amyl and the Sniffers’ uncensored video for “Jerkin’” and discuss the philosophy of nudist colonies. Listen to the episode below!