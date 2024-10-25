Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new video by Edmonton-based punk rockers The Devil's Sons! The video is for their song “Out of Time” and was filmed on location at Edmonton music venue 2 Doors Down. Speaking about the song and video the band said,



”’Out of Time’ is a raw and unfiltered look at the world right now—where we’re at and where we’re headed if we don’t wake up. The song’s all about frustration, feeling disconnected, and questioning everything we’re being fed. But it’s also a call to rise above it, to push back against the hate and division. The video reflects that energy—dark, intense, and unapologetic. It’s a warning, but also a demand for change before it’s too late.

Filmed on location at 2 Doors Down. Huge thanks to Bearcat and the entire 2DD family for making it happen!

Videography by the talented Ryan Twosticks — edits and post-production handled in-house by our own Crash.”