Bad Operation drop off of Fest

Bad Operation have cancelled their upcoming set at Fest in Gainesville. The band was set to play tomorrow and released a statement on Instagram which reads,



”It is with heavy hearts that we will not be playing our set at FEST tomorrow. A family member of our band passed unexpectedly, and we must use this time to process and be close to loved ones. If you’re going to @thefestfl have the best time for us! Our next show is in WASHINGTON D.C. Nov. 21 at: @930club for the @KILLLINCOLNDC album release w/ @catbiteband + #maxlevineensemble See you there!”

Bad Operation will be touring the Southeastern US with Jeff Rosenstock in February and released their album Bad Operation in 2020. See the post in full below.