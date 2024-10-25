Amyl and the Sniffers / Sheer Mag (North America)

Amyl And The Sniffers
by Tours

Amyl and the Sniffers have announced tour dates for North America for the spring. Sheer Mag will be joining them on all dates. Amyl and the Sniffers will be touring Europe and the UK starting in November. The band released their new album Cartoon Darkness today. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Mar 25McMenamins Crystal BallroomPortland, OR  
Mar 26Commodore BallroomVancouver, BC  
Mar 27Paramount TheatreSeattle, WA  
Mar 30Rockwell at The ComplexSalt Lake City, UT  
Mar 31The Mission BallroomDenver, CO
 Apr 02Uptown TheaterKansas City, MO
 Apr 04House of Blues DallasDallas, TX
 Apr 05Stubb’s Waller Creek AmphitheaterAustin, TX  
Apr 06White Oak Music HallHouston, TX  
Apr 07Paper TigerSan Antonio, TX
 May 07Palace TheatreSaint Paul, MN  
May 08The Salt ShedChicago, IL  
May 09The SylveeMadison, WI  
May 10Royal Oak Music TheatreRoyal Oak, MI  
May 12HISTORYToronto, ON
 May 13Agora TheatreCleveland, OH  
May 15The Rooftop at Pier 17New York, NY  
May 16Franklin Music HallPhiladelphia, PA  
May 17RoadrunnerBoston, MA  
May 19The Fillmore Silver SpringSilver Spring, MD  
May 21The RitzRaleigh, NC  
May 22The EasternAtlanta, GA  
May 23Marathon Music WorksNashville, TN