Amyl and the Sniffers have announced tour dates for North America for the spring. Sheer Mag will be joining them on all dates. Amyl and the Sniffers will be touring Europe and the UK starting in November. The band released their new album Cartoon Darkness today. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 25
|McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
|Portland, OR
|Mar 26
|Commodore Ballroom
|Vancouver, BC
|Mar 27
|Paramount Theatre
|Seattle, WA
|Mar 30
|Rockwell at The Complex
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Mar 31
|The Mission Ballroom
|Denver, CO
|Apr 02
|Uptown Theater
|Kansas City, MO
|Apr 04
|House of Blues Dallas
|Dallas, TX
|Apr 05
|Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
|Austin, TX
|Apr 06
|White Oak Music Hall
|Houston, TX
|Apr 07
|Paper Tiger
|San Antonio, TX
|May 07
|Palace Theatre
|Saint Paul, MN
|May 08
|The Salt Shed
|Chicago, IL
|May 09
|The Sylvee
|Madison, WI
|May 10
|Royal Oak Music Theatre
|Royal Oak, MI
|May 12
|HISTORY
|Toronto, ON
|May 13
|Agora Theatre
|Cleveland, OH
|May 15
|The Rooftop at Pier 17
|New York, NY
|May 16
|Franklin Music Hall
|Philadelphia, PA
|May 17
|Roadrunner
|Boston, MA
|May 19
|The Fillmore Silver Spring
|Silver Spring, MD
|May 21
|The Ritz
|Raleigh, NC
|May 22
|The Eastern
|Atlanta, GA
|May 23
|Marathon Music Works
|Nashville, TN