Build Us Airplanes to release new album, share “Sinking”

Northern Californian indie punk band Build Us Airplanes have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called All Things Expire and will be out on December 6 via Sell The Heart Records. The band has also released a new song called “Sinking”. Build Us Airplanes will be playing shows around the US in November and released their album At the End of the Day in 2011. Check out the song, tracklist, and dates below.