Build Us Airplanes to release new album, share “Sinking”

by Em Moore
Northern Californian indie punk band Build Us Airplanes have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called All Things Expire and will be out on December 6 via Sell The Heart Records. The band has also released a new song called “Sinking”. Build Us Airplanes will be playing shows around the US in November and released their album At the End of the Day in 2011. Check out the song, tracklist, and dates below.
All Things Expire Tracklist
I Know It’s Time
From Afar
Beetlegeuse
Pick The Lock
Sinking
Pope John Paul
Up Against
Sonoma
Before We’re Tired
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|November 16
|Cafe Colonial
|Sacramento, CA
|w/ Hot Bods, Lightweight and Swan Ronson
|November 23
|924 Gilman St
|Berkeley, CA
|w/ Loud Graves, One Armed Joey, Gab De La Vega and Hotlung
|November 24
|Hotel Utah
|San Francisco, CA
|w/ Wet The Rope
|December 14
|Bottom of the Hill
|San Francisco, CA (album release show)
|w/ Home Front and Neighborhood Brats