Build Us Airplanes to release new album, share “Sinking”

Build Us Airplanes
by

Northern Californian indie punk band Build Us Airplanes have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called All Things Expire and will be out on December 6 via Sell The Heart Records. The band has also released a new song called “Sinking”. Build Us Airplanes will be playing shows around the US in November and released their album At the End of the Day in 2011. Check out the song, tracklist, and dates below.

All Things Expire Tracklist

I Know It’s Time

From Afar

Beetlegeuse

Pick The Lock

Sinking

Pope John Paul

Up Against

Sonoma

Before We’re Tired

DateVenueCityDetails
November 16Cafe ColonialSacramento, CAw/ Hot Bods, Lightweight and Swan Ronson
November 23924 Gilman StBerkeley, CAw/ Loud Graves, One Armed Joey, Gab De La Vega and Hotlung
November 24Hotel UtahSan Francisco, CAw/ Wet The Rope
December 14Bottom of the HillSan Francisco, CA (album release show)w/ Home Front and Neighborhood Brats