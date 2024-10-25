Check out the new track by Luna Honey!

Today, we are psyched to debut the new track by Luna Honey!

Luna Honey malke heavy as hell dark wave that rumbles slithers. The band is able to walk that fine line between the new romanticism of the '80s and the genuinely menacing vibe of bands like Alien Sex Fiend and Gene Loves Jezebel. Their new single, "Snarge," finds them perfecting that approach- it has a low pulse that feels like giant machinery cranking away while ethereal vocals glide across the top. This is cosmic and dark, baby.

The tune is off their upcoming album, Bound, out November 22. You can check out the new tune below, right now.