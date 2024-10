Get tickets here!!!!

Yeah baby! The hottest party of the fall just got hotter!

As you may know, Mean Jeans will be rocking Philly on November 10, celebrating their rad new album Blasted .

And, of course, Blank Chrome and Membrains are coming to rock the house, too. Well, we've got ONE MORE crazy rad act playing, too!

Hardcore punkers Soji will be bringing the sonic damage to the show and they will DESTROY.Get tickets here!!!!