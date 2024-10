3 hours ago by Em Moore

Evan Greer has released a video for her new song “Pinkwashing” which features Victoria Ruiz of Downtown Boys on guest vocals. The video was animated by Micheal Flowers. The song is available digitally now via Get Better Records and all proceeds from the sale of the song will be donated to the Palestine Youth Movement. Evan Greer released her album Spotify is Surveillance in 2021. Check out the video and song below.