Killer Mike and Dave Chappell to tour

by John Gentile
Killer Mike of Run the Jewels and Dave Chappell are going on a seven day tour. It kicks off in Mid-Novemvber and runs up to Thanksgiving. Killer Mike is supporting his Michael album. Chappell is supporting his netflix specials, which had numerous Anti-LGBTA messages. You can see the dates below.
11-15 Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre
11-17 Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre
11-18 Rosemont, IL - Rosemont Theatre
11-20 Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
11-21 New York, NY - The Theater at Madison Square Garden
11-23 Oakland, CA - Paramount Theatre
11-24 Long Beach, CA - Long Beach Terrace Theater