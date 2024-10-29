Pussy Gillette have announced US tour dates for November. The band has released two singles so far this year (“Haters” and “Lovers”) and released their album Permanent Trash in 2023. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Nov 06
|Portal
|Louisville, KY
|Nov 07
|Rock Room
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Nov 08
|Lafayette Bar
|Easton, PA
|Nov 09
|TV Eye - Fear City Fun Fest
|New York City, NY
|Nov 10
|Fire
|Philadelphia, PA
|Nov 11
|Wax Atlas
|Baltimore, MD
|Nov 12
|Lurking Class Skate Shop
|Salisbury, MD
|Nov 13
|Taphouse
|Norfolk, VA
|Nov 14
|Sugey's Bar
|Charleston, SC
|Nov 15
|Eyedrum
|Atlanta, GA