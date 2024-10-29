Pussy Gillette announce US tour dates

Pussy Gillette
by Tours

Pussy Gillette have announced US tour dates for November. The band has released two singles so far this year (“Haters” and “Lovers”) and released their album Permanent Trash in 2023. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Nov 06PortalLouisville, KY
Nov 07Rock RoomPittsburgh, PA
Nov 08Lafayette BarEaston, PA
Nov 09TV Eye - Fear City Fun FestNew York City, NY
Nov 10FirePhiladelphia, PA
Nov 11Wax AtlasBaltimore, MD
Nov 12Lurking Class Skate ShopSalisbury, MD
Nov 13TaphouseNorfolk, VA
Nov 14Sugey's BarCharleston, SC
Nov 15EyedrumAtlanta, GA