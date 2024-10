12 hours ago by Em Moore

Cloakroom have announced that they have signed to Closed Casket Activities and have released a video for their first single on the label, “Unbelonging”. The video was filmed by the band and edited by Documavision. The song is off their upcoming album which will be out in 2025. Cloakroom will be touring North America in November with Better Lovers and released their album Dissolution Wave in 2022. Check out the video below.