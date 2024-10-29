Iggy Pop to release new live album

by Em Moore
Iggy Pop has announced that he will be releasing a new live album. It is called Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023 and was recorded on July 6, 2023 at Stravinsky Auditorium for the Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux, Switzerland. It will be out on January 24, 2025 via earMUSIC. A live video for “Five Foot One” has also been released. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023 Tracklist
1. Rune (blu-ray/download video only)
2.Five Foot One
3. T.V. Eye
4. Modern Day Ripoff
5. Raw Power
6. Gimme Danger
7. The Passenger
8. Lust for Life
9. Endless Sea
10. Death Trip
11. Sick of You
12. I Wanna Be Your Dog
13. Search and Destroy
14. Mass Production
15. Nightclubbing
16. Down on the Street
17. Loose
18. Frenzy