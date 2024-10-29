Iggy Pop to release new live album

Iggy Pop has announced that he will be releasing a new live album. It is called Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023 and was recorded on July 6, 2023 at Stravinsky Auditorium for the Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux, Switzerland. It will be out on January 24, 2025 via earMUSIC. A live video for “Five Foot One” has also been released. Check out the video and tracklist below.