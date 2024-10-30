Ground Control Touring has announced details for its upcoming Abortion Access Benefit shows. The shows will take place in Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Austin, Washington, DC, and Raleigh, NC on January 25, 2025. Surfbort, Purest Form, Sex Week, Tim Kinsella and Penny Pulse, Girlpuppy, Control Top, Dark Thoughts, Dazy, Birthday Girl (DC), and Truth Club will be playing on select dates. All of the proceeds from these shows will be donated to the reproductive justice organization Noise For Now. See the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|Jan 25
|Los Angeles, CA
|Lodge Room
|w/Casino Hearts / Draag / Mamalarky (duo) / Nuovo Testamento / Purest Form / Surfbort
|Jan 25
|New York City, NY
|Bowery Ballroom
|w/Dazegxd / GIFT / Guerilla Toss / Kassie Krut (DJ) / Sex Week / Taraneh
|Jan 25
|Chicago, IL
|Sleeping Village
|w/Accessory / Owen / Perfect Skin / Tim Kinsella & Jenny Pulse
|Jan 25
|Atlanta, GA
|The Masquerade (Purgatory)
|w/ Girlpuppy / Jahnah Camille / Omni / Pike Co. / Zoe Bayani
|Jan 25
|Philadelphia, PA
|Johnny Brenda’s
|w/Control Top / Dark Thoughts / Mopar Stars
|Jan 25
|Austin, TX
|Hotel Vegas
|w/Font / Touch Girl Apple Blossom
|Jan 25
|Washington, DC
|Songbyrd
|w/Birthday Girl (DC) / Clear Channel / Dazy / Flowers for the Dead / Simpson / Yaya Bey
|Jan 25
|Raleigh, NC
|Kings
|w/Pie Face Girls / Rosali / Truth Club