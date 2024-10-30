Surfbort, Control Top, Purest Form, more to play Abortion Access Benefit concert series 2025

Surfbort, Control Top, Purest Form, more to play Abortion Access Benefit concert series 2025
by Festivals & Events

Ground Control Touring has announced details for its upcoming Abortion Access Benefit shows. The shows will take place in Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Austin, Washington, DC, and Raleigh, NC on January 25, 2025. Surfbort, Purest Form, Sex Week, Tim Kinsella and Penny Pulse, Girlpuppy, Control Top, Dark Thoughts, Dazy, Birthday Girl (DC), and Truth Club will be playing on select dates. All of the proceeds from these shows will be donated to the reproductive justice organization Noise For Now. See the dates below.

DateCityVenueDetails
Jan 25Los Angeles, CALodge Roomw/Casino Hearts / Draag / Mamalarky (duo) / Nuovo Testamento / Purest Form / Surfbort
Jan 25New York City, NYBowery Ballroomw/Dazegxd / GIFT / Guerilla Toss / Kassie Krut (DJ) / Sex Week / Taraneh
Jan 25Chicago, ILSleeping Villagew/Accessory / Owen / Perfect Skin / Tim Kinsella & Jenny Pulse
Jan 25Atlanta, GAThe Masquerade (Purgatory)w/ Girlpuppy / Jahnah Camille / Omni / Pike Co. / Zoe Bayani
Jan 25Philadelphia, PAJohnny Brenda’sw/Control Top / Dark Thoughts / Mopar Stars
Jan 25Austin, TXHotel Vegasw/Font / Touch Girl Apple Blossom
Jan 25Washington, DCSongbyrdw/Birthday Girl (DC) / Clear Channel / Dazy / Flowers for the Dead / Simpson / Yaya Bey
Jan 25Raleigh, NCKingsw/Pie Face Girls / Rosali / Truth Club