Everyone quits As I Lay Dying except Tim Lambesis

About ten years ago, As I Lay Dying frontman Tim Lambesis was found guilty of crimes related to him trying to hire a hitman to kill is wife, at the time. The "hitman" was a gym trainer who Lambesis approached about the killing, who then went to the police. Lambesis was sentenced to six years in jail, but only served about 30 months.

Lambesis resurrected the group about six years ago, but things have become rocky. The band had a November/December tour planned. But, two weeks ago, bassist Ryan Neff quit the group without much explanation. Shortly thereafter, tour manager Alex Kendrick, guitarist and former Unearth member Ken Susi, and drummer Nick Pierce all quit the band.

After that, all opening bands on the trek stated that the tour had been canceled… except As I Lay Dying who did not confirm that the tour was canceled. rather, they have issued the following statement: "we are still sorting through details of what is going on within AILD and will have more details for you soon." We'll keep you updated.