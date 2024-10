, Posted by 3 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by John Gentile

The soundtrack to Pretending I'm Superman, the soundtrack to a documentary about Tony Hawk Proskater is getting the vinyl treatment. The record is out via Enjoy the Ride records this friday. Bands on the compilation include Offspring, The Vandals, Bad Religion, U.S. Bombs, Guttermouth, Adolescents, The Bouncing Souls, Goldfinger and more. You can see the details below.