Subterranean Dissonance Fest has announced its lineup for 2025. Thou (performing Umbilical), Secret Chiefs 3, Krallice, Deadguy, Young Widows, Agriculture, Pyrrhon (performing Exhaust), Dysrhythmia, Silverthree Records, Scarcity, Idle Hands, Malevich, Underer, and Zombieshark! will be playing the festival. Subterranean Dissonance Fest will take place at Underground Arts in Philadelphia, PA on February 7-8, 2025.
Previous StoryTony Hawk ProSkater documentary soundtrack to get vinyl pressing
Next StoryChuzo to release new EP, share "Brand New Cell"
Thou, Agriculture, Zombieshark!, more to play Subterranean Dissonance Fest 2025
Chat Pile / HIRS Collective / Agriculture (UK and EU)
Khanate, Have A Nice Life, The Atlas Moth, more to play Prepare The Ground 2025
Chat Pile announce new album, share "I Am Dog Now" video, to tour North America
Ragana and Sunrot announce US tour
Thou: "Unbidden Guest"
Pg.99, Thou, NØ MAN, Respire, more to play Dark Days Bright Nights Festival
Agriculture: "In The House of Angel Flesh"
Thou announce new album, share "I Feel Nothing When You Cry”
The HIRS Collective to tour US and Canada