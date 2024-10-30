Frank Black to reissue 'Teenager of the Year'

Frank Black is going to reissue his 1995 album Teenager of the Year. The new version is out January 17th via 4AD. The re-release is reemastered and spread across two LPs at 45rpm. It also includes new liner notes from Black. You can see supporting tour dates below.
Frank Black tour dates
December Acoustic Solo Shows:
3rd - Brattleboro, VT - The Stone Church
5th - Portsmouth, NH - 3S Artspace
7th - Newport, RI - Jane Pickens Theater
January
15th - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
16th - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
18th - LA, CA - The Orpheum
19th - El Cajon, CA - The Magnolia
22nd - Denver, CO - The Paramount
24th - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
25th - Chicago, IL - The Metro
26th - Chicago, IL - The Metro
28th - Detroit, MI - St Andrews Hall
29th - Toronto, ON - History
31st - Boston, MA - House Of Blues
February
1st - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Street
4th - Paris, France - Le Trianon
6th - London, UK - The Palladium