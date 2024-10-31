Pinkshift: “One Nation”

Pinkshift have released a new song called “One Nation”. It is a standalone single and is available digitally now via Hopeless Records. The song also comes with a lyric video that was hand-drawn by the band. Speaking about the song, lead vocalist Ashrita Kumar said,



"It's difficult to watch the suffering of Palestinians, the suffering of all those who are oppressed and disenfranchised by imperialism, alongside the repression of free speech and our right to protest in the US. Many of us watch, feeling powerless, while billions of our tax dollars are unconditionally promised to war and destruction abroad, as well as militarized police at home.

They're gunning for a war. And now we have to vote - because this is how we use our voice - and every option is not good enough, full of empty promises and celebrity appeal. Are we allowed to rejoice and rage with our community, speaking to the suffering we witness? Are we allowed to reject the crumbs that are being offered to us by the ruling elite, and demand they do something more with their power? The answer is that we must, and our generation knows it."