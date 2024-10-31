Unto Others release video for cover of Ramones' “Pet Sematary”

Unto Others have released a video for their cover of “Pet Sematary” by Ramones. The song originally appeared on the Ramones’ 1989 album Brain Drain. The cover is off Unto Others’ album Never, Neverland which was released last month. The band will be touring North America starting next month. Check out the video and dates below.

DateCityVenue
Nov. 15 Spokane, WAThe Big Dipper  
Nov. 16 Vancouver, BCWise Hall
 Nov. 18 Calgary, ABDickens 
Nov. 19 Edmonton, ABThe Starlite Room 
Nov. 21 Winnipeg, MBThe Park Theatre 
Nov. 25 Louisville, KYMag Bar
 Nov. 27 Mechanicsburg, PALovedraft's Brewing Co. 
Nov. 29 Syracuse, NYThe Song & Dance
 Nov. 30 Montreal, QCCabaret Fouf 
Dec. 01 Quebec City, QCL'Anti Bar & Spectacles  
Dec. 03 Portland, MEGeno's
 Dec. 06 Greensboro, NCHangar 1819
 Dec. 08 Memphis, TNGrowlers
 Dec. 10 Albuquerque , NMLaunchpad  
Dec. 11 El Paso, TXLowbrow Palace  
Dec. 12 Tucson, AZThe Rock  
Dec. 13 Los Angeles, CAKnucklehead Hollywood