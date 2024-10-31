Unto Others release video for cover of Ramones' “Pet Sematary”

by Em Moore
Unto Others have released a video for their cover of “Pet Sematary” by Ramones. The song originally appeared on the Ramones’ 1989 album Brain Drain. The cover is off Unto Others’ album Never, Neverland which was released last month. The band will be touring North America starting next month. Check out the video and dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Nov. 15
|Spokane, WA
|The Big Dipper
|Nov. 16
|Vancouver, BC
|Wise Hall
|Nov. 18
|Calgary, AB
|Dickens
|Nov. 19
|Edmonton, AB
|The Starlite Room
|Nov. 21
|Winnipeg, MB
|The Park Theatre
|Nov. 25
|Louisville, KY
|Mag Bar
|Nov. 27
|Mechanicsburg, PA
|Lovedraft's Brewing Co.
|Nov. 29
|Syracuse, NY
|The Song & Dance
|Nov. 30
|Montreal, QC
|Cabaret Fouf
|Dec. 01
|Quebec City, QC
|L'Anti Bar & Spectacles
|Dec. 03
|Portland, ME
|Geno's
|Dec. 06
|Greensboro, NC
|Hangar 1819
|Dec. 08
|Memphis, TN
|Growlers
|Dec. 10
|Albuquerque , NM
|Launchpad
|Dec. 11
|El Paso, TX
|Lowbrow Palace
|Dec. 12
|Tucson, AZ
|The Rock
|Dec. 13
|Los Angeles, CA
|Knucklehead Hollywood