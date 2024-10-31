Check out these cool bands at the Hostile City Weekender!

If you're around Philly, then you know the Hostile City Oi Council. They are CONSTANTLY throwing Oi, street punk, hardcore, and regular ol' punk shows at hallowed Philly venues like Philamoca, the Fire, and even some skateparks. Well, every year they throw a weekend shindig. This year's shindig is this weekend, so we highlighted SOME of the cool acts at the big fest. you can check out our picks below and check outt he fest here .

Cheap Sex

It doesn't get any more street punk-y than Cheap Sex. Now in their 22 year, the band, which was formed from conflict within Philly's own the Virus, are still cranking out high energy, extra shouty street punk. In fact, they are celebrating their second album Headed for a Breakdown and are coming to do the record justice.

<a href="https://punkcore.bandcamp.com/album/headed-for-a-breakdown">Headed for a Breakdown by CHEAP SEX</a>

Lower Class Brats

Bro. The Brats. LCB have existed in a few different permutations, but they've always had the iconic, charismatic, lanky Bone sin the front, who binds the classic punk attack with just a hint classic rock blues and style. The band is sounding better than ever- Bones is on point and Ron of Final Conflict has added some extra power to the attack - and if their recent showing at Punk Rock Bowling is of any sign, they will kick out highly bombastic street punk in it highest form.

<a href="https://lowerclassbrats.bandcamp.com/album/primary-reinforcement-plus">Primary Reinforcement Plus by Lower Class Brats</a>

F.O.D.

Philly's F.O.D. have been kicking out break neck, high speed, whacked out hardcore for over forty frikkin years and they are STILL smashing out new tracks. At 40+ years, the band is faster then ever, more manic than ever, and they will rip your head off.. and they are really funny. THIS is Philly hardcore.

<a href="https://srarecords.bandcamp.com/album/fod-shatter-your-day-2">FOD - Shatter Your Day by Flag of Democracy</a>

The Virus

The Virus DEFINED philly street punk. I don't need to say anything else. But I will- the band is only intermittently active so don't miss this chance to see them. Who knows when it will be the last time…?

<a href="https://thevirus.bandcamp.com/album/system-failure">System Failure by The Virus</a>

Blanks 77

Did you ever go to a punk show in Dirty Jerz anytime from the early '90s 'til… now? If you did then you've seen Blanks 677 and you know how awesome they are. Also, they are one of the few street punk or street punkish bands that is willing to be, you know, fun, Like, really, really, really fun. The band calls themselves "pogo punk" and there isn't a better tag anywhere for them.

<a href="https://jailhouserecords3.bandcamp.com/album/gettin-blasted">Gettin' Blasted! by Blanks 77 & The Parasitix</a>

YDI

YDI are living legends. The band was one of the first to added a spooky vibe to hardcore and since then they've merged the menacing with the mosh. Just listen to how nasty and muddy and savage those notes are. The band is genuinely threatening and are the perfect way to smash it up duing this Hallow season.

<a href="https://ydisl.bandcamp.com/album/a-place-in-the-sun-black-dust">A Place In The Sun/Black Dust by YDI</a>

Membrains

Membrains are a young crew that take a little Lou Reed, a little NU Dolls, and a little Sonny Vincent for a hard clacking, totally rocking, punk rock attack. This gang RIPS. Also they have a song called "Genie in a bottle" that I would say is a Britney Spears homage except I'm pretty sure everyone in this band was born after "Toxic." anyway, they ROCK.

<a href="https://membrains.bandcamp.com/album/membrains">Membrains by Membrains</a>