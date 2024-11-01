Fishbone release video for new song, “RxPxOxS"

Fishbone have released a lyric video for their new song “RxPxOxS (Racist Piece of Shit)”. In a statement released alongside the song, Christopher Dowd said,



"Racism has always been around, but outside of people like David Duke in the '80s, we never really saw such rhetoric in the public eye until 2015 when Donald Trump descended a golden escalator to the basement of his New York tower, announced his bid for President and set off on an offensive, angry speech, in which he accused Mexico of sending “rapists” to the US. In that moment and since he has given a twisted new power to white supremacy, and racists the courage to take off the hoods, show their faces, and say what they thought out loud.

With an election around the corner, the rhetoric has only increased, and sadly, the toothpaste is out of the tube. Hopefully, we won’t have this racist piece of shit back in the White House, but even if he loses, his presence and the freedom to express hate openly will continue. We are here to call it out and give power to those who oppose him, providing an anthem to fight back with the same freedom of expression.

One thing we have had the power to do, and it wasn’t always easy for people of color, women and naturalized citizens, is vote. You can’t sit on the sidelines and complain if you don’t try to voice your opinion with a cast of a ballot. Vote local, vote statewide and vote for the President. You have a choice between a smart person with leadership skills and empathy or a racist piece of shit who has more turnovers than a bakery and you know he will call fraud if he loses. Remember this was the dude that released hate. Don’t vote on one issue either, there is more at stake than one issue. There is right (not white) vs wrong.”