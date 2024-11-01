Today we are super stoked to bring you the premiere of the new video by Southampton, UK-based melodic pop punks Slackrr! The video is for their song “Save Your Breath” and was directed by Future Epic Productions. Speaking about the song and video the band said,
“We are so excited for ‘Save Your Breath’ to be released into the world. The song was written in early 2024 and was one of the first songs to be written for our upcoming album to be released via SBAM Records in summer 2025. The song focuses on something that we feel everyone can relate to: The concept of having your trust broken and then forgiving only to have your trust broken again which leads you to not wanting to hear any more excuses or lies from the person who has broken that trust.
The video for ‘Save Your Breath’ is based on this concept but with a fun twist where the band are watching a situation unfold between two friends who are initially not aware of the situation they are in, but when they find out what’s going on are quite happy to betray the other’s trust for their own benefit.”
”Save Your Breath” is available digitally via SBAM Records now. Slackrr will be touring the UK starting today and already have some festival appearances set for next year which you can see below. Watch the video below right now!
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Nov 01
|The Hobbit
|Southampton, UK
|Nov 02
|The Rock House
|Andover, UK
|Nov 06
|HRH Festival Award Ceremony
|Great Yarmouth, UK
|Nov 07
|HRH Festival
|Great Yarmouth, UK
|Nov 09
|02 Academy
|Bournemouth, UK w/ Punk Rock Factory
|Nov 15
|Apple & Parrot
|Torquay, UK
|Nov 16
|MK11
|Milton Keynes, UK
|Nov 24
|The Fulford Arms
|York, UK
|Nov 27
|Ponyhof Club
|Frankfurt, DE
|Nov 29
|Stumpf
|Hannover, DE
|Nov 30
|Alte VHS
|Bonn, DE
|Dec 06
|The Six Six Bar
|Cambridge, UK
|Dec 07
|The Nowhere Inn
|Plymouth, UK
|Dec 14
|Here We Aren’t
|Peterborough, UK
|Dec 20
|The Frog & Fiddle
|Cheltenham, UK
|Dec 27
|Levels for Facedown
|Swindon, UK
|Apr 05
|Takedown Festival
|Portsmouth, UK
|May 02
|Phoenix Fest
|Gemert, NL
|May 03
|Loop Fest
|Shropshire, UK
|May 04
|Sunday Funday Festival
|Cheltenham, UK
|May 24
|Nice N Sleazy
|Morecambe, UK
|May 25
|Punk on the Peninsula
|Dunoon, Scotland
|May 30-31
|SBAM Fest
|Vienna, AT
|Jun 18-22
|Isle Of Wight Festival
|Isle of Wight, UK
|Jul 26
|Not Tramlines
|Hillsborough Park, UK
|Jul 27
|North Hants Rock Fest
|Northamptonshire, UK
|Aug 04-08
|Punk Rock Holiday
|Tolmin, SL
|Aug 07-10
|Rebellion Punk Festival
|Blackpool, UK
|Oct 04-05
|HRH Punk Festival
|Leicester, UK