Today we are super stoked to bring you the premiere of the new video by Southampton, UK-based melodic pop punks Slackrr! The video is for their song “Save Your Breath” and was directed by Future Epic Productions. Speaking about the song and video the band said,



“We are so excited for ‘Save Your Breath’ to be released into the world. The song was written in early 2024 and was one of the first songs to be written for our upcoming album to be released via SBAM Records in summer 2025. The song focuses on something that we feel everyone can relate to: The concept of having your trust broken and then forgiving only to have your trust broken again which leads you to not wanting to hear any more excuses or lies from the person who has broken that trust.

The video for ‘Save Your Breath’ is based on this concept but with a fun twist where the band are watching a situation unfold between two friends who are initially not aware of the situation they are in, but when they find out what’s going on are quite happy to betray the other’s trust for their own benefit.”