Watch a new video by Slackrr!

Slackrr
by Exclusive Videos

Today we are super stoked to bring you the premiere of the new video by Southampton, UK-based melodic pop punks Slackrr! The video is for their song “Save Your Breath” and was directed by Future Epic Productions. Speaking about the song and video the band said,

“We are so excited for ‘Save Your Breath’ to be released into the world. The song was written in early 2024 and was one of the first songs to be written for our upcoming album to be released via SBAM Records in summer 2025. The song focuses on something that we feel everyone can relate to: The concept of having your trust broken and then forgiving only to have your trust broken again which leads you to not wanting to hear any more excuses or lies from the person who has broken that trust.

The video for ‘Save Your Breath’ is based on this concept but with a fun twist where the band are watching a situation unfold between two friends who are initially not aware of the situation they are in, but when they find out what’s going on are quite happy to betray the other’s trust for their own benefit.”

”Save Your Breath” is available digitally via SBAM Records now. Slackrr will be touring the UK starting today and already have some festival appearances set for next year which you can see below. Watch the video below right now!

DateVenueCity
Nov 01The HobbitSouthampton, UK
Nov 02The Rock HouseAndover, UK
Nov 06HRH Festival Award CeremonyGreat Yarmouth, UK
Nov 07HRH FestivalGreat Yarmouth, UK
Nov 0902 AcademyBournemouth, UK w/ Punk Rock Factory
Nov 15Apple & ParrotTorquay, UK
Nov 16MK11Milton Keynes, UK
Nov 24The Fulford ArmsYork, UK
Nov 27Ponyhof ClubFrankfurt, DE
Nov 29StumpfHannover, DE
Nov 30Alte VHSBonn, DE
Dec 06The Six Six BarCambridge, UK
Dec 07The Nowhere InnPlymouth, UK
Dec 14Here We Aren’tPeterborough, UK
Dec 20The Frog & FiddleCheltenham, UK
Dec 27Levels for FacedownSwindon, UK
Apr 05Takedown FestivalPortsmouth, UK
May 02Phoenix FestGemert, NL
May 03Loop FestShropshire, UK
May 04Sunday Funday FestivalCheltenham, UK
May 24Nice N SleazyMorecambe, UK
May 25Punk on the PeninsulaDunoon, Scotland
May 30-31SBAM FestVienna, AT
Jun 18-22Isle Of Wight FestivalIsle of Wight, UK
Jul 26Not TramlinesHillsborough Park, UK
Jul 27North Hants Rock FestNorthamptonshire, UK
Aug 04-08Punk Rock HolidayTolmin, SL
Aug 07-10Rebellion Punk FestivalBlackpool, UK
Oct 04-05HRH Punk FestivalLeicester, UK