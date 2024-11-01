Peter Hook and the Light to play New Order's 'Get Ready' in full on spring North American tour

Peter Hook and the Light have announced North American tour dates where they will be playing New Order’s 2001 album Get Ready in full. Along with the full album, the band will also be playing select New Order and Joy Division songs. The dates will take place in the spring. Peter Hook and the Light are currently touring the UK and will be touring Ireland later this month. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
05/22Montreal, QCMTELUS 
05/23Buffalo, NYElectric City
 05/28Columbus, OHThe Bluestone 
05/30Pittsburgh, PARoxian Theatre 
05/31Nashville, TNBrooklyn Bowl 
06/02Carrboro, NCCat's Cradle
 06/03Asheville, NCThe Orange Peel 
06/06St. Louis, MOThe Pageant 
06/07Atlanta, GAThe Eastern 
06/09New Orleans, LAThe Joy Theater 
06/11Tampa, FLJannus Live 
06/13Orlando, FLThe Plaza Live 
06/14Miami, FLMiami Beach Bandshell