Peter Hook and the Light have announced North American tour dates where they will be playing New Order’s 2001 album Get Ready in full. Along with the full album, the band will also be playing select New Order and Joy Division songs. The dates will take place in the spring. Peter Hook and the Light are currently touring the UK and will be touring Ireland later this month. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|05/22
|Montreal, QC
|MTELUS
|05/23
|Buffalo, NY
|Electric City
|05/28
|Columbus, OH
|The Bluestone
|05/30
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Roxian Theatre
|05/31
|Nashville, TN
|Brooklyn Bowl
|06/02
|Carrboro, NC
|Cat's Cradle
|06/03
|Asheville, NC
|The Orange Peel
|06/06
|St. Louis, MO
|The Pageant
|06/07
|Atlanta, GA
|The Eastern
|06/09
|New Orleans, LA
|The Joy Theater
|06/11
|Tampa, FL
|Jannus Live
|06/13
|Orlando, FL
|The Plaza Live
|06/14
|Miami, FL
|Miami Beach Bandshell