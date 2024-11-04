No Cure to release new album, share video for “Don't Need Your Help”

Birmingham, Alabama-based straight-edge band No Cure have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called I Hope I Die Here and will be out on December 6 via SharpTone Records. The band has also released a video for their new song featuring Nick Chance (who also directed the video with Thaddeus Sisneros) of Beautiful Child of God and Jesse Clark of Wielded Steel called “Don’t Need Your Help”. No Cure released their album The Commitment to Permanence in 2023. Check out the video below.