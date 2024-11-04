Burn Bright MKE has announced its lineup for 2025. Sincere Engineer, Harrison Gordon, Your Arms Are My Cocoon, Michael Cera Palin, Slow Joy, Frail Body, Combat, Excuse Me, Who Are You?, Red Sun, Summerbruise, Palette Knife, Muted Color, Garden Home, and Moosecreek Park will be playing the festival. Burn Bright MKE will take place at X-Ray Arcade in Cudahy, Wisconsin on February 22 and 23.
