1876 release “Braids In The Pit” video

1876
Portland, Oregon-based punk rockers 1876 have released a video for their new song “Braids In The Pit”. The song appears to be a standalone single and is the third single they’ve released so far this year. It will hit streaming services on November 18 and you can pre-save it right here. 1876 will be playing a handful of holiday shows supporting Bridge City Sinners in December and released their EP Pow Wow Punk Rock III in 2022. Check out the video and dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Dec 28Crystal BallroomPortland, ORw/Bridge City Sinners, Codefendants, Los Mal Hablados
Dec 31Wow HallEugene, ORw/Bridge City Sinners, Codefendants, Ceschi Ramos