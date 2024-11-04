1876 release “Braids In The Pit” video

Portland, Oregon-based punk rockers 1876 have released a video for their new song “Braids In The Pit”. The song appears to be a standalone single and is the third single they’ve released so far this year. It will hit streaming services on November 18 and you can pre-save it right here. 1876 will be playing a handful of holiday shows supporting Bridge City Sinners in December and released their EP Pow Wow Punk Rock III in 2022. Check out the video and dates below.