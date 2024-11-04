Longtime As I Lay Dying guitarist Phil Sgrosso quits

It's not lookijng good for As I Lay Dying. Recently, almost everyone quit the group without much of an explanartion, just before a Fall tour. Late last week, long time guitarist Phil Sgrosso the last member of the band aside from singer Tim Lambesis, also quit. He issued a statement, that read, in part: "“I can no longer, in good conscience, enable further actions that could negatively affect anyone working within this space.” AILD did not issue a response. You can read all of Sgrosso's statement below.