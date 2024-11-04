Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Festivals & Events
Detroit-based holiday music festival Black Christmas has announced its lineup for this year. Bane, Throwrag, Koffin Kats, Smoke AXD, S.N.A.F.U., Dogz of War, Suffocate Faster, Ante Up, Dead Hang, Surfaced, Bill Kozy’s Rising Force, Reckoner, Bastardous, Still Alive, Some Days Are Darker, Detroit 442, WRKT.FM, Middle Out, Clockface, Everything Evil, Saboteur, The Sissy Boys, Escalation of Force, The Idiot Kids, Gusher, I Are Citizen, The Boy Detective, and The Warped Tourists will be playing the show. Black Christmas will take place on December 28 at at Majestic Complex in Detroit, MI.