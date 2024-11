1 hour ago by Em Moore

Ohio-based pop-punks OFF-LEASH (formerly known as Detention) have released a video for their new song “Welcome Mat”. The video was directed and edited by Gavin Payne. The song appears to be a standalone single and is available digitally now. OFF-LEASH released their EP (as Detention) LOST TiME // NEW FiX in 2023. Check out the video below.