FEAR to release final LP

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by John Gentile
Fear has announced the released of their final album. It's called The Last time and will be out via Atom age industries. The physical version is expected to be available late 2024 or early 2025. We'll let you know when more details develop.
Track Listing:
1. Here We Go Again
2. Fuel Injected Papa
3. What Are Friends For?
4. Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man
5. Blow Away
6. Brick N Steel
7. I Just Can’t Wait To Drop The Big One
8. Three Blind Mice
9. The Last Time
10. What Happens?
11. You Don’t Mean A Thing
12. Pain In The Neck
13. A Million Bucks