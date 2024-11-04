ETYWTLT October 2024 Tracklist

“Abort The Court” - Abraxas Reflux

“Music for Cryptids” - Death Goals

“Music to Take Teeth By” - Dreamwell

“Blight of Apathy” - Punitive Damage

“Privilege” - Zeta

“Giving Up” - SOURPUSSY

“Get Ready With Me” - Call Me Rita

“Pinkwashing” - Evan Greer ft. Victoria Ruiz

“ONE NATION” - Pinkshift

“pomegranate tree” - Ekko Astral

“Do The Damned” - Bite Me Bambi

“Running On Empty” - Half Past Two ft. We Are The Union

“Living In A Shadow” - Psychbike

“Mugre Morada” - Margaritas Podridas

“Sour” - Thirdface

“Big Dick Energy” - Lambrini Girls

“Relay” - Snooper

“Detour” - La Sécurité

“Flies” - Cheekface ft. Jeff Rosenstock

“I Was Watering A Plant” - THINE RETAIL SIMPS

“Get Out” - Fight On Sight

“bummer punk three” - Sludge Bunny

“Blood of Monsters” - SlutBomb

“Capitalist Killer” - Wedge

“Year of the Pest” - Pest Control

“Bad Way” - Pet Wife

“Exit Scene” - Samuel S.C.

“SPYRAL” - GLU

“WAVE” - The OBGMs

“Life as a Contact Sport” - Ritual Error

“Dog” - Autumn In Despair

“Such A Mess” - The Abruptors

“Heretics” - Stuck Lucky ft. The Best of the Worst

“Jung Money, Freud Problems” - Crowning

“Winter Call” - Oaktails

“Lovers” - Pussy Gillette

“Settle Up With Your Downfall” - Sincere Engineer

“Speak II - Live at Beatnik Bandito 2018” - A Constant Knowledge of Death