Episode #670.5 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! This is the newest edition of Em Tells You What to Listen to and features lots of great tracks that were released in October 2024. Songs by Abraxas Reflux, Death Goals, Dreamwell, Punitive Damage, Zeta, Call Me Rita, SOURPUSSY, Evan Greer ft. Victoria Ruiz of Downtown Boys, Pinkshift, Ekko Astral, Cheekface, Sludge Bunny, The Abruptors, Sincere Engineer, Crowning, Oaktails, and many more. Listen to the episode and see the tracklist below!
ETYWTLT October 2024 Tracklist
“Abort The Court” - Abraxas Reflux
“Music for Cryptids” - Death Goals
“Music to Take Teeth By” - Dreamwell
“Blight of Apathy” - Punitive Damage
“Privilege” - Zeta
“Giving Up” - SOURPUSSY
“Get Ready With Me” - Call Me Rita
“Pinkwashing” - Evan Greer ft. Victoria Ruiz
“ONE NATION” - Pinkshift
“pomegranate tree” - Ekko Astral
“Do The Damned” - Bite Me Bambi
“Running On Empty” - Half Past Two ft. We Are The Union
“Living In A Shadow” - Psychbike
“Mugre Morada” - Margaritas Podridas
“Sour” - Thirdface
“Big Dick Energy” - Lambrini Girls
“Relay” - Snooper
“Detour” - La Sécurité
“Flies” - Cheekface ft. Jeff Rosenstock
“I Was Watering A Plant” - THINE RETAIL SIMPS
“Get Out” - Fight On Sight
“bummer punk three” - Sludge Bunny
“Blood of Monsters” - SlutBomb
“Capitalist Killer” - Wedge
“Year of the Pest” - Pest Control
“Bad Way” - Pet Wife
“Exit Scene” - Samuel S.C.
“SPYRAL” - GLU
“WAVE” - The OBGMs
“Life as a Contact Sport” - Ritual Error
“Dog” - Autumn In Despair
“Such A Mess” - The Abruptors
“Heretics” - Stuck Lucky ft. The Best of the Worst
“Jung Money, Freud Problems” - Crowning
“Winter Call” - Oaktails
“Lovers” - Pussy Gillette
“Settle Up With Your Downfall” - Sincere Engineer
“Speak II - Live at Beatnik Bandito 2018” - A Constant Knowledge of Death