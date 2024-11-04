Episode #671 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode, John and Em talk about the recent news including the sentencing of Jon Schaffer of Iced Earth for his role in the January 6 capital riots, band members leaving As I Lay Dying, Iggy Pop’s upcoming live album, The Garden’s new EP, GLU’s video for “SPYRAL”, and Blondie working on a new album. They also talk about exclusive merch drops, Halloween, and the US election. Listen to the episode below!
Previous StoryPodcast: Listen to Punknews Podcast #670.5 - Em Tells You What to Listen to - Oct '24!
Longtime As I Lay Dying guitarist Phil Sgrosso quits
The Garden release new EP
Everyone quits As I Lay Dying except Tim Lambesis
Iggy Pop to release new live album
GLU release video for "SPYRAL"
Blondie to release new album in 2025
Iggy Pop, Sisters of Mercy, Nova Twins, more to play Bearded Theory 2025
Dillinger Four, Death By Stereo, Bruise Control, Knife Club, more added to Manchester Punk Fest 2025
GLU: "Sleep Jeans"
Knocked Loose, the Garden, Drain, Militarie Gun to tour