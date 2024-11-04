Episode #671 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode, John and Em talk about the recent news including the sentencing of Jon Schaffer of Iced Earth for his role in the January 6 capital riots, band members leaving As I Lay Dying, Iggy Pop’s upcoming live album, The Garden’s new EP, GLU’s video for “SPYRAL”, and Blondie working on a new album. They also talk about exclusive merch drops, Halloween, and the US election. Listen to the episode below!