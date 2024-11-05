Matty Grace: “Inside.Nervous.Exhausted.”

Matty Grace has released a new song. It is called “Inside.Nervous.Exhaused.” and is available now on Bandcamp. Speaking about the song, Matty said,



”’Inside.Nervous.Exhausted.’ reflects on the constant push and pull of making yourself small and self-advocating for your needs. Chronic illness has a way of creeping up on you when you’ve had a lifetime of physicians and armchair experts telling you that everything you’ve experienced and know to be certain isn’t real. Self-advocacy shouldn’t be so hard but sometimes you don’t get a choice. Whatever, I’m fine.”

This is her second single released so far this year, the first of which was “I May Be A Bad Influence But At Least I’m Not A Fascist Cuck” in July. Matty released her EPs The Breakdown of Progress and Start. Stop. Repeat. along with her collection album Blemishes and Scars in 2023. Check out the song below.