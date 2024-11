3 hours ago by John Gentile

Snoop Dogg will release his new album Missionary on December 13. The new album is produced entirely by Dr. Dre and is the first "all Dr" Snoop lp since 1993's Doggy style. Snoop has stated that Sting and Jelly Roll are on the record. 50 Cent also stated that he was on the record in a comment earlier this year. No singles have been released, yet. We'll keep you updated.