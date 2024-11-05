Deadbody and Tribal Gaze to release split LP, share two new songs

Deadbody and Tribal Gaze have announced that they will be releasing a split album. It features five songs by Deadbody and three songs by Tribal Gaze and will be out on November 15 via Closed Casket Activities and Maggot Stomp. Both bands have also released a new song. Deadbody has released “Horrors of the Reformed” and Tribal Gaze has released "Let His Servants Starve”. Deadbody released their debut album The Requiem in 2022. Tribal Gaze released their album The Nine Choirs in 2022. Check out the songs below.