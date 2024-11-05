Episode #672 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode, Jim Lindberg of The Black Pacific and Pennywise stops by to talk about Black Pacific’s new album Here Comes Our Wave, A.I., the current political climate, surfing and so much more with John and Em. He also sticks around for the news and talks about Green Day being banned from two Las Vegas radio stations, Gang of Four going on their final North American tour, and Scowl. Listen to the episode below!
