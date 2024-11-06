Florida-based music festival Welcome to Rockville has announced its first wave lineup for 2025. The Dillinger Escape Plan, Quicksand, Health, Deafhaven, Converge, Full of Hell, Harms Way, and Candy will be playing the festival. Welcome to Rockville will take place on May 15-18, 2025 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.
