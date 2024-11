8 hours ago by Em Moore

Chicago-based post-punk band FACS have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Wish Defense and was the final album that the late Steve Albini engineered. It will be out on February 7 via Trouble In Mind Records. The band has also released a video for the title track which was directed by Joshua Ford. FACS released their live album Maggot Brain 020324 earlier this year and released Still Life In Decay in 2023. Check out the video below,