Soji and Winter Wolf announce split EP, Soji share “Fuck SCOTUS”

Philly-based hardcore punks Soji and New York-based punk band Winter Wolf have announced that they will be releasing a split EP. It is called Soji Vs Winter Wolf and will be out everywhere on December 6. Soji has released one of their new songs called “Fuck SCOTUS” and Winter Wolf will be releasing their first single from the split, “Take it to Your Grave”, tomorrow. The bands will be playing a handful of shows together in December to celebrate the release. Check out Soji’s song and the dates below.